This product includes 5 anchor charts per number. Numbers are from 1-20 that means there are 100 anchor charts.
Do you have limited space in your classroom to hang or store anchor charts? Do you keep having to buy expensive chart paper? Don't worry these Number Anchor Charts will help.
They are perfect for the number of the day.
How They Work:
These anchor charts are meant to be viewed through your interactive whiteboard. Run the presentation as a slideshow, then fill in the charts with your students using the pen tool. This will help save space, time, and money. Plus they teach key concepts and are fun for students.
Special Note:
If you still want to hang the charts in the classroom no problem. After you have created the charts with your students you can print them.
Game Compatibility:
Thiese charts can be displayed on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard.
*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to view the PowerPoint.
Thank you for purchasing a product at Early Core Learning!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 2, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
