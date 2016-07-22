Numbers Clip Art. Little Tots Learning Numbers Clip Art set makes learning fun and engaging for students. In addition, great for teachers making products covers, printables, and activities. Great resource for the classroom!

This MEGA PACK contains 98 high-quality COLOR and BLACK & WHITE Numbers Clip Art images. Images saved at 300dpi in PNG files.

This Numbers Clip Art set includes:
9 sets of numbers (0-9), and dollar symbols for each of the patterns you see in the cover preview image.

TERMS OF USE:
Personal or commercial use. Copyright remains with Little Tots Learning.

This is intended for use by one teacher in one classroom. It is not to be redistributed to an entire school or district. It may not be redistributed or sold online.

If you are interested in business or personal clip art, please contact me at littletotslearning1160@gmail.com.

Enjoy!


Thanks for taking the time to stop by my store!
Ms. Blajic
Little Tots Learning

$5.63

$6.25);

(10% off)

Buy nowSave for later
  • numbers.jpg
  • preview-for-numbers-clip-art.pdf
  • FANCYNUM.zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 22, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 112 KB

numbers

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

pdf, 111 KB

preview-for-numbers-clip-art

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

zip, 374 KB

FANCYNUM

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades