THIS ONE DEFINITELY HAS IT’S UPS AND DOWNS!!!
The Beachball and Balloon PE Stations and Task Cards product is a comprehensive grouping of manipulative skill stations signs task and cue cards, along with a lesson plan, class diagram and an assessment exit slip. Together, these items provide you with a practical tool to help guide your students through a variety of FUN AND ACTIVE movements, motions and skills using basic beachballs and balloons.
The 5 beachball and 5 balloon stations can be easily set up in your gym, classroom or outside playing area, using basic inexpensive equipment most physical education teachers or elementary/middle schools would have in their storage closet. Each station was created to provide multiple beachball and balloon manipulative actions or movements using the equipment. Attractive, graphically enhanced station signs and task cards are provided for teacher organization and student reference and an optional Assessment Exit Slip is also included for you as the teacher to check for cognitive understanding of the lesson outcomes.
The BEACHBALL AND BALLOON STATIONS PACKAGE includes the following items:
1 Comprehensive Lesson Plan
1 Gym or other Playing Area Sample Setup Diagram
10 Station Signs and 10 Station Task Cards (5 for Beachballs and 5 for Balloons)
2 Cue Cards- 1 for beachball volleying and 1 balloon tapping
1 Optional Assessment Exit Slip
These Beachball and Balloon PE Stations and Task Cards are ideal for PE teachers to reinforce your teaching cues in a manipulative skills unit or could be used as a diversion from your traditional sport skill development or fitness unit protocol. Classroom teachers could also use individual stations from this activity packet inside their classrooms or multiple stations outside in a playing area such as a playground or field. The beachball and balloon PE Stations and Task Cards have been designed for Kindergarten through 6th grade students.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 22, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
PE Games that Rock! - "12 Large Group Games"
- (1)
- $9.00
PE Halloween Instant Activities- 20 Movement Signs
- (1)
- $4.00
PE Educational Gymnastics Station Signs and Task Cards- 36 Signs and Cards
- (1)
- $11.00
Popular paid resources
Energy Drinks
- (1)
- $4.23
Body Image Bundle
- 5 Resources
- $6.90
PSHE: 1 YEAR'S PSHE + RSE
- 20 Resources
- $42.12
New resources
Muhammad Ali Factsheet Worksheet Keyword Starter Settler Cover Lesson Black History Month
- (1)
- $2.82
End of School Quiz For Summer 2017
- (2)
- $4.23
Fun PE Starter Games & Activities
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
Core PE - Rugby - KS3 Schemes of Work & 27 x Lesson Plan Outlines
- 3 Resources
- $8.45
Core PE - Netball - KS3 Schemes of Work & 27 x Lesson Plan Outlines
- 3 Resources
- $8.45
Core PE - Hockey - KS3 Schemes of Work & 23 x Lesson Plan Outlines
- 3 Resources
- $8.45