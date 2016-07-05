HE BEST THINGS IN LIFE ARE FREE!!!
This colorful Physical Education Poster identifies 10 Movement Activities students can easily do at home or at school that are FUN, HEALTHY and FREE. The statements are brief, yet POWERFUL! The PDF file includes 4 different header colors to match your school’s gym colors or your personal style.
The posters are in a Zip folder with 2 Formats- PDF and JPEG (originally set for 8 ½ by 11 sheets) but they can easily be copied on a school or store Poster-Maker to convert to a large sized poster. You can then place it inside your gym or playing area for your students to see and for you to reference while you teach your daily physical education lessons.
This Physical Education Poster is designed for all ages but is best suited for students from Kindergarten through 8th Grade
Created: Jul 5, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
