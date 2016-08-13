This procedural writing package is a set of templates to be used with any Procedural writing or sequencing units.



This Procedural Writing package includes:



- Recipe Book



* Book Cover (Color and B&W)

* Table of Contents (Color and B&W)

* 1 Recipe Template (Color)

* 3 sets with different lined paper: Handwriting Without Tears® Set, Single Lined Paper Set, and Primary Writing Paper (dotted mid line) Set. Each set includes:



- 4 Recipe Templates

- Portrait and Landscape Layouts

- B&W

- Transition words: Primero, luego, después, por último.

- Transition words: Primero, segundo, tercero, por último.

- 2 Tab books (Transition words and ordinal numbers).



How to… Book



* Book Cover (Color and B&W)

* Table of Contents (Color and B&W)

* 1 How to...Template (Color)

