This procedural writing package is a set of templates to be used with any Procedural writing or sequencing units.

This Procedural Writing package includes:

- Recipe Book

* Book Cover (Color and B&W)
* Table of Contents (Color and B&W)
* 1 Recipe Template (Color)
* 3 sets with different lined paper: Handwriting Without Tears® Set, Single Lined Paper Set, and Primary Writing Paper (dotted mid line) Set. Each set includes:

- 4 Recipe Templates
- Portrait and Landscape Layouts
- B&W
- Transition words: Primero, luego, después, por último.
- Transition words: Primero, segundo, tercero, por último.
- 2 Tab books (Transition words and ordinal numbers).

How to… Book

* Book Cover (Color and B&W)
* Table of Contents (Color and B&W)
* 1 How to...Template (Color)
* 3 sets with different lined paper: Handwriting Without Tears® Set, Single Lined Paper Set, and Primary Writing Paper (dotted mid line) Set. Each set includes:

- 4 Templates
- Portrait and Landscape Layouts
- B&W
- Transition words: Primero, luego, después, por último.
- Transition words: Primero, segundo, tercero, por último.
- 2 Tab books (Transition words and ordinal numbers).

