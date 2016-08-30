Progressive Era: Muckrakers Expose- What drives Change? Progressivism Performance Assessment
World Class Outcome:
• Investigate the past events and generate understanding of current events to propose solution(s) to achieve future objectives.
Grading and Evaluation:
• 4C: Collaboration
• 21st Century Skills: Problem Solving (see the design cycle and the rubric included below under “where do we start”)
• MYP Criteria: C-Communicating
Mission:
You will form groups of 3-4, to “investigate” and “analyze” and “solve” a problem that you identify within the school and create a multi-media presentation for your proposed solution. You will be presenting your finished product to the class, the principal, and a panel of interested adults.
• The problem may be:
Physical-something that needs fixing, updating or changed
Social- are there areas in which humans need help
Systemic- things or traditions at our school that need updating or adding
Step One: Inquiring and Analyzing (please look at the rubric below to guide your responses)
1. What is the problem that you are trying to solve?
2. Who will benefit from this solution?
3. What do you need to know in order to solve this problem? (make a list)
4. What are the most important things that you need to know to solve this problem?
(prioritize this list)
5. Research at least three existing ideas which have been developed to address this problem (i.e. other schools, previous Councils, internet research). List these solutions and include a description of these solutions.
6. Write a paragraph (or paragraphs) which summarizes your analysis of #s ii (the things you need
and more ..................................
Categories & Grades
- Government and politics / People and politics
- Government and politics / Political ideas and concepts
- Government and politics / US politics
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day)
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Political revolutions
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Social history
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900)
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900) / Independence movements
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900) / Political revolutions
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900) / Social history
