Ratio of Shapes Practice and Review is a super fun way to engage students in practice and review of ratio of shapes (CCSS 6.RP.1.A) One set of cards has ratios and questions. The other set has the solutions. Students look for the questions and find solutions that match in games such as scavenger hunts or concentration. Also great for diagnostics and assessment. My students LOVE these.



Answer key, interactive notebook-sized cards and large cards, and suggested uses included.





Included in this ready to use set of cards:

- Teacher directions for multiple ways to use

- 12 problem cards and 12 matching solution cards

- A student answer sheet

- A complete answer key



NOTE: This product was updated 2/4/16



