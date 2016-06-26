This is the complete, 9 lesson set of my Recorder Cat NO Prep bundle of songs for your music/recorder class! My students have learned more songs and notes with this system in comparison to when I solely relied on method books.

Every set breaks down the song by rhythm, pitch, and fingerings. It even includes a quality mp3 accompaniment track embedded in the PowerPoint and handouts for classwork and homework.
It also includes a printable to track student progress. Every time a student passes a playing test, they can put a sticker on their tracker or you can initial underneath their badge icon.

Included in each belt set:
1) PowerPoint presentation of song
2) Student badge tracker
3) Classwork/Homework/Sub Worksheets for each song
4) Mp3 accompaniment track (also embedded in PPT)
5) Class Belt Chart (only available in the bundle)

***BONUS: a 7 page PDF of exercises has been added to the bundle only for students to practice in-between belts!***

