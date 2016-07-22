Let Miss Reegi and our Clipped Classic Video help you introduce background and promote discussion of this important American poet and one of his most notable works.
Clipped Classics contain pertinent text and colorful visuals.

$5.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Spike---Robert-Frost2.jpg
  • Spike---Robert-Frost-Quicktime-Movie-Custom-copy.mov

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 22, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Video

jpg, 299 KB

Spike---Robert-Frost2

Video

mov, 108 MB

Spike---Robert-Frost-Quicktime-Movie-Custom-copy

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades