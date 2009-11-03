Resources for Ks4 SHakespeare Coursework- Macbeth. These were created for low ability groups

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • Character Profile claudius.doc
  • Character Profile edmund.doc
  • Character Profile iago.doc
  • Character Profile macbeth.doc
  • Character Profile othello.doc
  • Character Profile regan.doc
  • Character Profile witches.doc
  • macbeth flowchart.doc
  • Match up the Term to the Definition.doc
  • SHAKESPEARE.ppt
  • shakespeare villians.doc
  • The Era of Shakespeare.doc
  • The witches talk about killing pigs for magic.doc
  • Useful Quotes!.ppt

About this resource

Info

Created: Nov 3, 2009

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

doc, 76 KB

Character Profile claudius

doc, 104 KB

Character Profile edmund

doc, 47 KB

Character Profile iago

Report a problem

This resource is designed for UK teachers. View US version .

Categories & Grades