Sight Word Mystery Pictures Are Here!



**JANUARY SET #2 of 2 NOW AVAILABLE**



Winter Fun is here with my Sight Word Mystery Pictures JANUARY SET #2 of 2. Your students will love coloring these all new WINTER themed mystery pictures.



Each of the four pictures includes a mix of the fourth 25 words from Fry's Instant Word List, making this the perfect review set for students progressing through their sight words (or a fun and engaging review for your more advanced readers).



These pages make great center activities and/or homework assignments.



Included Words: after, down, were, before, other, cat, who, new, did, said, work, just, here, an, she, give, again, three, many, take, their, long, boy, old, put



January Set 1 includes the following pictures:

-Penguin

-Pine Tree

-Winter Girl

-Snowman #2



Also included is a color answer key for each picture.



***STOP! This set is part of the MEGA BUNDLE #1 which includes ALL 23 SETS (August-July) of Sight Word Mystery Pictures. You will save 20% when buying the bundle. ***



Visit my Blog An Educator's Life



Email Me with special requests or questions/concerns



Happy Reading and Coloring-

MrHughes



Don't Miss My October, November, December, and January Sets as Well!



Keywords: sight words, pictures, fry words, coloring, mystery, winter, snowman, snowflake, snow, pine tree



© Created by MrHughes. Use for a single classroom and/or teacher. Additional copies must be purchased if you plan to share with other teachers. No part of this resource maybe posted on a blog (personal or commercial), webpage/site, server, or other location that is accessible by multiple people. Violations of this notice are subject to the penalties of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA).