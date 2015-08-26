Sight Word Mystery Pictures Are Here!

**JANUARY SET #2 of 2 NOW AVAILABLE**

Winter Fun is here with my Sight Word Mystery Pictures JANUARY SET #2 of 2. Your students will love coloring these all new WINTER themed mystery pictures.

Each of the four pictures includes a mix of the fourth 25 words from Fry's Instant Word List, making this the perfect review set for students progressing through their sight words (or a fun and engaging review for your more advanced readers).

These pages make great center activities and/or homework assignments.

Included Words: after, down, were, before, other, cat, who, new, did, said, work, just, here, an, she, give, again, three, many, take, their, long, boy, old, put

January Set 1 includes the following pictures:
-Penguin
-Pine Tree
-Winter Girl
-Snowman #2

Also included is a color answer key for each picture.

Happy Reading and Coloring-
MrHughes

