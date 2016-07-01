The Fry Sight Words Kindergarten Soccer Game #2 is an interactive PowerPoint soccer game, and is a great way to review sight words. There are 10 sight words in each game to help students learn sight words. This game is aligned to Fry's sight words 51-100 making it perfect for kindergarten.
This Product Includes:
• Fry Sight Words 51-100
• 5 soccer game boards
Game Compatibility:
This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.
*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.
