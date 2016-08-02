Single Digit Addition with Ocean Animals (15 pages) math worksheets- Vertical.

This is a pack of 15 Single Digit Addition Worksheets. Each page has 28 problems written vertically. There are four columns with seven problems in each column. Some have inconsistent sums and others have consistent sums but the addends change.

Each page has an ocean animal swimming around. They are in black and white. The ocean is in blue. The clip art was also made by me. Please feel free to let me know how to make them better.

All my math worksheets can be found on this Pinterest Board - https://www.pinterest.com/ryannygren/math-worksheets-for-kids/

They were created by Ryan Nygren.

The cover photo's attribution link is here by jE norton "lowjumpingfrog" - https://www.flickr.com/photos/jenorton/

