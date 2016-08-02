Single Digit Addition (15 pages) worksheets.

This is a pack of 15 Single Digit Addition Worksheets. Every page has some ocean clip art from Courtney Keimer.

Each page has 20 problems written horizontally.

Some have inconsistent sums and others have consistent sums but the addends change.

They are great for a quick assessment, extra practice, math sprints, or homework.

For further assistance, please write me at r_nyg@yahoo.com

All my math worksheets can be found on this Pinterest Board - https://www.pinterest.com/ryannygren/math-worksheets-for-kids/

They were created by Ryan Nygren.

Clipart Credits

Clipart by:

By Courtney Keimer
http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Courtney-Keimer

$3.15

Buy nowSave for later
  • Single-Digit-Cover.jpg
  • Single-Digit-Addition-Worksheets-with-Clipart-Horizontal.zip
  • Single-Digit-Addition-(Nines).jpg
  • Single-Digit-Addition-(Threes).jpeg
  • Single-Digit-Addition-(Twos).jpg

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 2, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Poster

jpg, 129 KB

Single-Digit-Cover

Worksheet

zip, 59 MB

Single-Digit-Addition-Worksheets-with-Clipart-Horizontal

Poster

jpg, 51 KB

Single-Digit-Addition-(Nines)

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades