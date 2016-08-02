Single Digit Addition (15 pages) worksheets.



This is a pack of 15 Single Digit Addition Worksheets. Every page has some ocean clip art from Courtney Keimer.



Each page has 20 problems written horizontally.



Some have inconsistent sums and others have consistent sums but the addends change.



They are great for a quick assessment, extra practice, math sprints, or homework.



For further assistance, please write me at r_nyg@yahoo.com



They were created by Ryan Nygren.



Clipart Credits



Clipart by:



By Courtney Keimer

http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Courtney-Keimer