Spring Common Core Math Puzzles for the fifth grade.
Are your students bored of doing the same old math problems? Try this book that has unique types of math puzzles with a Spring theme. All puzzles are Common Core Aligned for the 5th grade.
Math Stories - Math Stories combine reading and mathematics in a fun and silly way! Until you solve the math problems, you'll never know how the story goes. (multiplication and division - 5.NBT.5, 5.NBT.6)
Bubble Math - Compare the fractions and discover a picture hidden in the bubbles. (comparing decimals, 5.NBT.3)
Picture Math - Draw a picture using equal parts of your imagination and math. (division and multiplication of decimals, 5.NBT.7)
Math Grid Puzzles - Draw different items onto a grid depending on the answers to the math problems. (division, 5.NBT.6)
Math Number Search - Solve some addition and subtraction problems, then search for them in a grid full of numbers (addition of decimals, 5.NBT.7).
Answer key included.
This can also be used as a review for 6th grade.
All graphics are originals and designed by myself.
