Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 252 times
Have you ever wondered what happens to the different stars in the night sky as they get older? The Star in a Box application lets you explore the life cycle of stars. It animates stars with different starting masses as they change during their lives. Some stars live fast-paced, dramatic lives; others change very little for billions of years. The app visualises the changes in mass, size, brightness and temperature for all these different stages. Key Words: Lifecycle of stars - Stars - Evolution - Interactive
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 252 times
Files included (1)
About this resource
Info
Created: Jan 30, 2014
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
astroedu
Children's Planetary Maps: Venus
Using planetary maps, students will be able to read cartographic information and compare the environmental conditions of Venus to those Earth. They...
- (0)
- FREE
astroedu
Children's Planetary Maps: Titan
Using planetary maps, students will be able to read cartographic information and compare the environmental conditions of Titan to those Earth. They...
- (0)
- FREE
astroedu
Children's Planetary Maps: Io
Using planetary maps, students will be able to read cartographic information and compare the environmental conditions of Io to those Earth. They wi...
- (0)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
hopephilippa
Earth and Space Galaxy song
The Galaxy Song put to images of the universe in movie maker. Good for all ages as even A Level can learn something new and KS3 pick up the size of...
- (23)
- $7.04
chalky1234567
NEW 100 AQA 1-9 GCSE Physics (Science) 6 Mark Questions & Activities with Mark Schemes
This set of questions cover the topics included in the AQA Physics GCSE 2015 specification. All the questions come with a a mark scheme which can e...
- (0)
- $7.03
BUNDLE
sfy773
Stephen Hawking Bundle
Engaging activities Comic Strip and Storyboard Word Search Handout
- 3 Resources
- $8.45
New resources
barclayfox
Worksheets, activities, experiments. For KS3 light topic (new spec). 15 total (8 + 7 answer sheets).
8 worksheets / activities / practicals with answers sheets to match. Save yourself a HUGE amount of time and work. To find the actual lessons for t...
- (1)
- $5.62
studentoflight
B1, C1 and P1 Student Revision Trackers
An easy to use revision tracker for students to easily track their progress and highlight any areas to focus on.
- (1)
- FREE
andrewbaker88
CIE Thermal Physics Practice (Past Paper) Questions
This is a number of past exam paper questions for the Cambridge International (CIE) board on Thermal Physics. It includes past exam paper questions...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
BUNDLE
chalky1234567
NEW 300 AQA 1-9 GCSE Science 6 Mark Questions & Activities with Mark Schemes
This is a set of 300 questions that cover the topics included in the AQA Science GCSE 2015 specification. All the questions come with a a mark sche...
- 3 Resources
- $16.90
chalky1234567
NEW 100 AQA 1-9 GCSE Physics (Science) 6 Mark Questions & Activities with Mark Schemes
This set of questions cover the topics included in the AQA Physics GCSE 2015 specification. All the questions come with a a mark scheme which can e...
- (0)
- $7.03
BUNDLE
sfy773
Stephen Hawking Bundle
Engaging activities Comic Strip and Storyboard Word Search Handout
- 3 Resources
- $8.45