"Tap Your Tambourine" is a great instrument playing song for learning how to keep a beat and playing together as group.

It also assists with impulse control as it requires students to stop and wait between verses.



You can listen to the song at Ahjay Stelino's website at:

www.ahjaystelino.com/learning-songs



Song Lyrics



Tap tap tap

tap your tambourine

tap tap tap

tap your tambourine

and get ready to stop



Lyrics & Melody by Ahjay Stelino

Copyright © 2016 All Rights Reserved



