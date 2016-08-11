"Tap Your Tambourine" is a great instrument playing song for learning how to keep a beat and playing together as group.
It also assists with impulse control as it requires students to stop and wait between verses.
You can listen to the song at Ahjay Stelino's website at:
www.ahjaystelino.com/learning-songs
Song Lyrics
Tap tap tap
tap your tambourine
tap tap tap
tap your tambourine
and get ready to stop
Lyrics & Melody by Ahjay Stelino
Copyright © 2016 All Rights Reserved
