In this video from University College London we look at The Fabricate 2011 Conference, hosted by the UCL Bartlett School of Architecture, showcasing the installation 'Stratifications&' by Gramazio é Kohler, Architecture and Digital Fabrication, ETH Zurich. é';Stratifications' uses a multiple-axis robot on a caterpillar base to perform real-time construction, combining digital design and methods in fabrication that are not possible with traditional manual building methods. This is the first time that this approach to building has been seen in the UK.