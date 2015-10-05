Mr. Harms has designed a number of PowerPoint and Keynote presentations to help students understand history. Designed by a teacher for teachers, this PowerPoint focuses on "The Reformation Continues". This presentation is designed to give students an overview of how the Catholic Church answered Luther's Reformation with it's own Reform. Students will be shown maps, animations and descriptions detailing these events.



The presentation is totally customizable, allowing you to add your own pictures, graphics and animations to take what we've done even farther. It comes with presentation notes to help you discuss the subject and engage students in the events of The Reformation. At less than $3.00, it will save you time and lay the foundation for presentations that help students understand and remember.



The Topics include: The Reformation, John Calvin, Predestination, Geneva, Theocracy, Calvinism, Anabaptists, Catholic Reformation, Counter-Reformation, Ignatius of Loyola, Council of Trent.



Number of Slides: 27



Go Here To Learn More:

https://www.historysimulation.com/the-counter-reformation.html



Included in The Presentation Package:



1. Keynote Presentation

2. Power Point Presentation

3. Text edit file of the outline of the presentation and presenter's notes.

Source:

McDougal Littel's World History: Patterns of Interaction

Absolutism To Revolution

European Renaissance and Reformation

Chapter 17, Section 4 "The Reformation Continues"

These materials were prepared by Harms LLC and have neither been developed, reviewed, nor endorsed by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Company, publisher of the original WORLD HISTORY: Patterns of Interaction work on which this material is based.