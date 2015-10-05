Mr. Harms has designed a number of PowerPoint and Keynote presentations to help students understand history. Designed by a teacher for teachers, this PowerPoint focuses on "The Reformation Continues". This presentation is designed to give students an overview of how the Catholic Church answered Luther's Reformation with it's own Reform. Students will be shown maps, animations and descriptions detailing these events.
The presentation is totally customizable, allowing you to add your own pictures, graphics and animations to take what we've done even farther. It comes with presentation notes to help you discuss the subject and engage students in the events of The Reformation. At less than $3.00, it will save you time and lay the foundation for presentations that help students understand and remember.
The Topics include: The Reformation, John Calvin, Predestination, Geneva, Theocracy, Calvinism, Anabaptists, Catholic Reformation, Counter-Reformation, Ignatius of Loyola, Council of Trent.
Number of Slides: 27
Go Here To Learn More:
https://www.historysimulation.com/the-counter-reformation.html
Included in The Presentation Package:
1. Keynote Presentation
2. Power Point Presentation
3. Text edit file of the outline of the presentation and presenter's notes.
Source:
McDougal Littel's World History: Patterns of Interaction
Absolutism To Revolution
European Renaissance and Reformation
Chapter 17, Section 4 "The Reformation Continues"
These materials were prepared by Harms LLC and have neither been developed, reviewed, nor endorsed by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Company, publisher of the original WORLD HISTORY: Patterns of Interaction work on which this material is based.
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 5, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .
Other resources by this author
The Origins of Judaism PowerPoint and Keynote Presentations
- (0)
- $7.04
World War II Simulation Activity +1 year Subscription to the WWII Online Simulation Platform
- (1)
- $40.00
The Cold War Simulation Activity + 1 Year Subscription to the Online Platform
- (1)
- $40.00
Popular paid resources
Hardwick Hall
- (0)
- $3.52
Edexcel: Crime and Punishment - Vagabonds
- (0)
- $5.63
Edexcel: Crime and Punishment - attitudes towards punishment and property
- (0)
- $5.63
New resources
Life in a workhouse
- (1)
- FREE
Street Child - Victorian Child Character Description Week Planning
- (1)
- $8.45
The Middle Passage - Narrative Exercise (Black Peoples of North America)
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
William Shakespeare Bundle
- 9 Resources
- $39.44
Tudors & Stuarts: L12 How successful were the Tudors and Stuarts at exploration and empire building?
- (0)
- $4.23
The Tudors & Stuarts: Lesson 11 'How Good was Queen Elizabeth?'
- (1)
- $4.23