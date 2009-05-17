Laminate then cut out each domino. Each group has one set. Each child takes some dominoes. In each group, children keep on matching the dominoes by answering the questions. The game ends when the last domino with end is matched. It’s fun and helps students learn about the solar system.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • solar domino.pptx
  • solar_domino.ppt

About this resource

Info

Created: May 17, 2009

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Activity

pptx, 563 KB

solar domino

Activity

ppt, 835 KB

solar_domino

Report a problem

Categories & Grades