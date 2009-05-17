Free
45 customer reviews
Downloaded 9883 times
Viewed 16140 times
Laminate then cut out each domino. Each group has one set. Each child takes some dominoes. In each group, children keep on matching the dominoes by answering the questions. The game ends when the last domino with end is matched. It’s fun and helps students learn about the solar system.
The Solar System Domino
