Christmas Themed Three Digit Addition Worksheets. (15 Pages)

This is a packet of 15 three-digit addition math worksheets.

They are great for a quick assessment, extra practice, math sprints, or homework.

Each page has some different Christmas clipart.

It includes...

1 page without regrouping.
2 pages with regrouping in the ones.
2 pages with regrouping in the tens.
2 pages with regrouping in the hundreds.
2 pages with regrouping in the ones and tens.
2 pages with regrouping in the ones and hundreds.
2 pages with regrouping in the ones, tens, and hundreds.
2 pages with a mix of all of the above.

The problems are written horizontally.
Each page has two columns and each column has 10 problems.

Includes answer keys.

Check out some of the other three digit addition and subtraction worksheets.
Three Digit Addition and Subtraction Themed Worksheets
Three Digit Addition and Subtraction Space Themed Worksheets
Three Digit Addition and Subtraction Halloween Themed Worksheets
Three Digit Addition and Subtraction Dinosaur Themed Worksheets
Three Digit Addition and Subtraction Christmas Themed Worksheets
Three Digit Addition and Subtraction Ocean Themed Worksheets

All my math worksheets can be found on this Pinterest Board - https://www.pinterest.com/ryannygren/math-worksheets-for-kids/

If you need any assistance, please email me at r_nyg@yahoo.com

They were made by Ryan Nygren

Clip Art and PowerPoint Template Credits:

Clip Art

Creative Clips by Krista Wallden
• http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Krista-Wallden
• http://thecreativechalkboard.blogspot.com/p/creative-clips-digital-clipart.html

Rebecca B Designs
• http://uprintables.blogspot.com.au/

PowerPoint template for the cover

• free-power-point-templates - www.fppt.info

$3.15

Buy nowSave for later
  • Three-Digit-Addition-Horizontal-Cover.jpg
  • Regrouping-in-the-Hundreds-(a).jpg
  • Regrouping-in-the-Ones-and-Tens-(a).jpg
  • Regrouping-in-the-Ones--Tens--and-Hundreds-(a).jpg
  • Three-Digit-Addition---Christmas-(Horizontal).zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 29, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Poster

jpg, 103 KB

Three-Digit-Addition-Horizontal-Cover

Poster

jpg, 129 KB

Regrouping-in-the-Hundreds-(a)

Poster

jpg, 146 KB

Regrouping-in-the-Ones-and-Tens-(a)

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades