Valentine's Day Themed Three Digit Subtraction Math Worksheets - 15 Pages - (Horizontal)



This is a packet of 15 three-digit subtraction worksheets.



Each page has different Valentine's Day themed clipart decorating it.



They include



1 page without regrouping

3 pages with regrouping the ones.

3 pages with regrouping the tens.

3 pages with regrouping the tens and ones.

2 pages of regrouping across a zero in the tens place.

1 page of regrouping across two zeros.

2 pages of a mix of all of the above.



They are great for a quick assessment, extra practice, math sprints, or homework.



Includes answer keys.



All my math worksheets can be found on this Pinterest Board - https://www.pinterest.com/ryannygren/math-worksheets-for-kids/



If you need any assistance, please email me at r_nyg@yahoo.com



They were created by Ryan Nygren.



Credits for Clip Art:



- graphics by Mrs. Naufal’s Nook - http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Sandra-Naufal

- Laura Strickland - www.whimsyclips.com

- Skill-Seeking Adventures 2015 - http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Skill-seeking-Adventures

- Some graphics were designed and created by Anchor Me Designs https://www.etsy.com/shop/AnchorMeDesigns?ref=shop_sugg

- Graphics by Heidi Babin – The Doodle Oven - http://thedoodleoven.com/



