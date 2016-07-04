Halloween Themed Two Digit Addition Worksheets.
There are 15 pages. Each page has 18 problems divided into 3 columns.
There are...
3 pages without regrouping
3 pages of regrouping in the ones
3 pages of regrouping in the tens
3 pages of regrouping in the tens and ones
3 pages of a mix of all 4 types.
Each page has different Halloween clipart decorating it.
They are written vertically.
They are great for extra practice, a basic assessment, math sprints, or homework.
Each page comes with an answer key.
