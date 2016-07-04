Halloween Themed Two Digit Addition Worksheets.

There are 15 pages. Each page has 18 problems divided into 3 columns.

There are...
3 pages without regrouping
3 pages of regrouping in the ones
3 pages of regrouping in the tens
3 pages of regrouping in the tens and ones
3 pages of a mix of all 4 types.

Each page has different Halloween clipart decorating it.

They are written vertically.

They are great for extra practice, a basic assessment, math sprints, or homework.

Each page comes with an answer key.

SAVE 25% and buy the whole Two Digit Bundle.

Here are some other two digit worksheets.
Two Digit Addition and Subtraction Worksheet Bundle - Space (60 Pages)
Two Digit Addition and Subtraction Worksheet Bundle - Halloween (60 Pages)
Two Digit Addition and Subtraction Worksheet Bundle - Dinosaurs (60 Pages)
Two Digit Addition and Subtraction Worksheet Bundle - Christmas (60 Pages)
Two Digit Addition and Subtraction Worksheet Bundle (60 pages) - Ocean Themed
Two Digit Addition and Subtraction Worksheet Bundle (60 pages)

All my math worksheets can be found on this Pinterest Board - https://www.pinterest.com/ryannygren/math-worksheets-for-kids/

If you need any assistance, please email me at r_nyg@yahoo.com

They were made by Ryan Nygren.

Credits for Clip Art and Cover Photo.

Cover Photo by inky2010 found at https://openclipart.org/detail/86773/halloween-landscape

Clipart by the following.

• Teacher Karma http://TeacherKarma.com

• Graphics, Frames and/or Backgrounds by The Enlightened Elephant http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/The-Enlightened-Elephant

• Graphics from: http:// reallyfunforeveryone.blogspot.com

• Lockless Creations - http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Product/Halloween-Kids-Digital-Clip-Art-ED-1455158

• Graphics by Hugs Designs -http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/store/hugs-designs

• Clip Art Engine - http://www.clipartengine.com

• A - Sketchy – Guy – http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/store/A-Sketchy-Guy

• Creative Clips by Krista Wallden - http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Krista-Wallden

• My Sweet Tater - www.mysweettater.com

• Mrs. K's Imperfect Journey
http://mrsksimperfectjourney.blogspot.com

$3.15

Buy nowSave for later
  • Cover.jpg
  • Two-Digit-Addition-(Mix-of-Regrouping-and-no-Regrouping-III).jpg
  • Two-Digit-Addition-(Mix-of-Regrouping-and-no-Regrouping).jpg
  • Two-Digit-Addition-(Regrouping-in-the-Tens-and-Ones-II).jpg
  • Two-Digit-Addition---Halloween-(Vertical).zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 4, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Poster

jpg, 191 KB

Cover

Poster

jpg, 131 KB

Two-Digit-Addition-(Mix-of-Regrouping-and-no-Regrouping-III)

Poster

jpg, 124 KB

Two-Digit-Addition-(Mix-of-Regrouping-and-no-Regrouping)

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades