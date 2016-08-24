Pirate Themed Two Digit Addition Worksheets.

There are 15 pages. Each page has 18 problems divided into 3 columns.

There are...
3 pages without regrouping
3 pages of regrouping in the ones
3 pages of regrouping in the tens
3 pages of regrouping in the tens and ones
3 pages of a mix of all 4 types.

Each page also has different pirate clipart decorating it.

They are written vertically.

These can be used as extra practice, a basic assessment, math sprints, or homework.

Includes answer key.

