Pirate Themed Two Digit Addition Worksheets.



There are 15 pages. Each page has 18 problems divided into 3 columns.



There are...

3 pages without regrouping

3 pages of regrouping in the ones

3 pages of regrouping in the tens

3 pages of regrouping in the tens and ones

3 pages of a mix of all 4 types.



Each page also has different pirate clipart decorating it.



They are written vertically.



These can be used as extra practice, a basic assessment, math sprints, or homework.



Includes answer key.



All my math worksheets can be found on this Pinterest Board - https://www.pinterest.com/ryannygren/math-worksheets-for-kids/



Credits for Clip Art and Cover clipart.

Cover Clipart by mystica - https://openclipart.org/detail/16832/pirateship



Clipart Credits:



• Teachers Clipart - http://teachersclipart.blogspot.com/ OR http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Teachers- Clipart



• Edu-Clips - www.edu-clips.com



• Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah Designs - http://www.teachersnotebook.com/shop/Zip-a-Dee-Doo-DahDesigns OR

https://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Zip-a-dee-doo-dah-Designs



• A Sketchy Guy - http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/store/A-Sketchy-Guy



• Open clipart - https://openclipart.org/

o Artists – Cyberscooty, Mystica, YekCim, Klaro, Rones, Frankes, Molumen, Dear_Theophilus, Nicubunu, Hackdorte, Ginkgo, Firkin, GDJ, Talekids, J4P4N, Eypros, Hextrust, Jcjacob, Ericlemerdy, Bkenned5, Amilo, Sketchartist, Qubodup, Sissone



• Eltigger - http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Eltigger



• http://www.pdclipart.org/



• http://www.wpclipart.com/browse.html