Two-Digit Subtraction Math Worksheets - 15 pages (Horizontal)



This is a packet of 15 two-digit worksheets.



Each page has a different back to school clipart decorating it.



They include...



3 pages without regrouping.

5 pages of regrouping the ones.

2 pages of regrouping with a zero in the ones place.

5 pages of a mix of all of the above.



They can be used as extra practice, math sprints, homework, or basic assessments.



Includes answer keys.



They were made by Ryan Nygren.



