Christmas Themed Two-Digit Subtraction Math Worksheets - 15 pages (Vertical)

They are great for extra practice, a basic assessment, math sprints, or homework.

This is a packet of 15 two-digit worksheets.

Each page has a different Christmas clipart decorating it.

They include...

3 pages without regrouping.
5 pages of regrouping the ones.
2 pages of regrouping with a zero in the ones place.
5 pages of a mix of all of the above.

Includes answer key.

All my math worksheets can be found on this Pinterest Board - https://www.pinterest.com/ryannygren/math-worksheets-for-kids/

If you need any assistance, please email me at r_nyg@yahoo.com

They were made by Ryan Nygren.

Credits for Clip Art and Cover Photo.

Cover PPT Template: by - free-power-point-templates - www.fppt.info

Clipart:

Creative Clips by Krista Wallden
• http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Krista-Wallden
• http://thecreativechalkboard.blogspot.com/p/creative-clips-
digital-clipart.html
Rebecca B Designs
• http://uprintables.blogspot.com.au/
￼￼￼￼￼￼“These graphics have copyright and you can not use them in any document.“
• Teachers Clipart - http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Teachers- Clipart
• Digital Mojo at Teachers Pay Teachers http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Digital- Mojo
• Jennifer Hier Designs - https://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Jennifer-Hier- Designs
• 2 Super Teachers - https://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/2Super-Teachers
• http://2superteachers.blogspot.com/~A%20Happy%20Hearts%20Classroom%E2%99%A5%E2%99%A5%E2%99%A5

$3.15

Buy nowSave for later
  • Cover.jpg
  • Two-Digit-Subtraction-Vertical---Christmas.zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 13, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Poster

jpg, 105 KB

Cover

Worksheet

zip, 85 MB

Two-Digit-Subtraction-Vertical---Christmas

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades