Christmas Themed Two-Digit Subtraction Math Worksheets - 15 pages (Vertical)
They are great for extra practice, a basic assessment, math sprints, or homework.
This is a packet of 15 two-digit worksheets.
Each page has a different Christmas clipart decorating it.
They include...
3 pages without regrouping.
5 pages of regrouping the ones.
2 pages of regrouping with a zero in the ones place.
5 pages of a mix of all of the above.
Includes answer key.
All my math worksheets can be found on this Pinterest Board - https://www.pinterest.com/ryannygren/math-worksheets-for-kids/
If you need any assistance, please email me at r_nyg@yahoo.com
They were made by Ryan Nygren.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 13, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
