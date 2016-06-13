Christmas Themed Two-Digit Subtraction Math Worksheets - 15 pages (Vertical)



They are great for extra practice, a basic assessment, math sprints, or homework.



This is a packet of 15 two-digit worksheets.



Each page has a different Christmas clipart decorating it.



They include...



3 pages without regrouping.

5 pages of regrouping the ones.

2 pages of regrouping with a zero in the ones place.

5 pages of a mix of all of the above.



Includes answer key.



All my math worksheets can be found on this Pinterest Board - https://www.pinterest.com/ryannygren/math-worksheets-for-kids/



If you need any assistance, please email me at r_nyg@yahoo.com



They were made by Ryan Nygren.



Credits for Clip Art and Cover Photo.



Cover PPT Template: by - free-power-point-templates - www.fppt.info



Clipart:



Creative Clips by Krista Wallden

• http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Krista-Wallden

• http://thecreativechalkboard.blogspot.com/p/creative-clips-

digital-clipart.html

Rebecca B Designs

• http://uprintables.blogspot.com.au/

￼￼￼￼￼￼“These graphics have copyright and you can not use them in any document.“

• Teachers Clipart - http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Teachers- Clipart

• Digital Mojo at Teachers Pay Teachers http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Digital- Mojo

• Jennifer Hier Designs - https://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Jennifer-Hier- Designs

• 2 Super Teachers - https://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/2Super-Teachers

• http://2superteachers.blogspot.com/~A%20Happy%20Hearts%20Classroom%E2%99%A5%E2%99%A5%E2%99%A5