Wordy-Wordy-Wordy---One-Word-Debates

This package provides lesson activities and graphic organizers for an engaging and challenging learning experience that develops both oral language and critical thinking. Students are guided to plan, organize and deliver cogent One Word Arguments! A great oral learning task that can be used to developed students skills over the course of the year.



