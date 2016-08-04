Bring the 1960s to vivid life with this American Experience: Summer of Love Cloze Worksheet and Quiz Packet!



Students in my classes routinely say that our "Summer of Love" video is the best one they have seen all year. "Summer of Love" is an episode of the award-winning PBS Series "American Experience."







Teaching Materials Included With These American Experience Summer of Love Worksheets



You will get two different instructional items to use with the video:



1) a fill-in-the-blank worksheet students can fill out as they watch. The worksheet will help them pay attention better, require them to focus in on key details, and will hold them accountable for following along as the video plays.



2) a comprehensive question set for assessment, enrichment, and enhancement.



Teacher convenience features of these American Experience Summer of Love Worksheets / Quizzes



You will receive both consumable and reusable worksheets, enabling you to make one set and use it with multiple classes over multiple years, if you wish.



The consumable worksheets have blanks for students to write on; the reusable ones have dashes instead so that students will be encouraged to follow the directions, which say to use their own paper.



You will also receive two answer keys to the worksheets, so that you have both answers in context and a linear answer key, whichever you prefer to use.





Question Types Included with these American Experience Summer of Love Worksheets / Quizzes



The question set contains 45 questions that can be used during viewing as an alternate worksheet, or afterwards as an assessment:



35 true/false questions

8 multiple choice questions

1 number question.



ANSWER KEY: Included, plus all false answers are annotated for you to aid in class discussions of the material.



Formats Provided with these American Experience Summer of Love Worksheets / Quizzes



The video questions are provided to you in several formats to match a variety of teaching styles.



You will receive an Examview testbank .bnk file, an Examview test .tst file, and an .rtf file that you can open in a word processing program.



Thus you will find it easy to print out worksheets if you wish, or use the files electronically if that suits your teaching style better.



For more information on the video American Experience: Summer of Love

please visit the film's official web site at http://www.pbs.org/wgbh/amex/love/