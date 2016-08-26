Components of Culture- Worksheet



Background:

In prehistoric times, bands of humans that lived near one another began to develop shared ways of doing things: common ways of dressing, similar hunting practices, and favorite animals to eat. These shared traits were the first beginnings of what anthropologists and historians call culture

Culture is the way of life of a group of people. Culture includes common practices of a society, its shared understandings, and its social organization. By overcoming individual differences, culture helps ti unify the group.