Components of Culture- Worksheet

Background:
In prehistoric times, bands of humans that lived near one another began to develop shared ways of doing things: common ways of dressing, similar hunting practices, and favorite animals to eat. These shared traits were the first beginnings of what anthropologists and historians call culture
Culture is the way of life of a group of people. Culture includes common practices of a society, its shared understandings, and its social organization. By overcoming individual differences, culture helps ti unify the group.

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Culture-worksheet.docx

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 26, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

docx, 62 KB

Culture-worksheet

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades