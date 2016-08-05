This set includes 41 Dolch First Grade Sight Word Flash Cards (+3 Blank Cards) in a Camo Theme. There are four cards per page. I suggest that they be printed on cardstock and then laminated for longer life.



Be sure to check my other products for matching items, including Days of the Week, more Flash Cards, Daily 5 Posters, CAFÉ, Daily 3 MATH and more!





Dolch First Grade Sight Word Flash Cards (Camo) by Rae Marie Livsey is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.