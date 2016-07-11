I am a big fan of Learn Zillion videos as a learning tool. If you are not familiar, they are free, 5-6 minute videos that teach students how to do specific Math skills that are all aligned with Common Core standards. They work great for students who missed a lesson, for when you have a substitute, for home schooled students, and especially for those looking to try a “flipped” classroom concept.



I like to assign these packet pages as homework, but they can be done independently in the classroom or whole group as well. Students simply visit www.LearnZillion.com, type in the “quick code” on the sheet and watch the video teaching the skill.



This Learn Zillion packet consists of 10 pages of worksheets that go along with 5 instructional videos for Common Core: 4.MD.4: Display data in a line plot with fractions of a unit and use line plots to solve problems. These videos are broken down into the following skills:



•Video 1: Create a line plot with fractions of a unit (with like denominators)

•Video 2: Create a line plot with fractions of a unit (unlike denominators)

•Video 3: Solve problems by interpreting data on a line plot

•Video 4: Solve word problems involving the addition of fractions by interpreting data on a line plot

•Video 5: Solve word problems involving the subtraction of fractions by interpreting data on a line plot



What's included:

•10pages of worksheets to accompany LearnZillion.com videos

•Answer keys