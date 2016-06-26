PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
Homework for Third Grade includes 120 worksheets that you can use throughout the school year to practice their skills according to the Common Core State Standards for the third grade. Each worksheet includes problems that will help your students work on their skills in both mathematics and English language arts. Common Core Standards are clearly labeled on each math and language arts activty.
The Common Core worksheets can be used in the following ways:
As take-home homework assignments
As morning work, bell work or other in-class assignment
As an introduction to specific Common Core skills
As a daily review of Common Core skills learned
As end-of-year review worksheets
Common Core Standards covered:
Literacy:
3.RL.1
3.RF.3
3.RF.4
3.W.2
3.L.1
3.L.2
3.L.3
3.L.4
3.L.5
3.L.6
Math:
3.OA.1
3.OA.2
3.OA.3
3.OA.4
3.OA.5
3.OA.6
3.OA.7
3.OA.8
3.OA.9
3.NBT.1
3.NBT.2
3.NBT.3
3.NF.1
3.NF.2
3.NF.3
3.MD.1
3.MD.2
3.MD.3
3.MD.4
3.MD.5
3.MD.6
3.MD.7
3.MD.8
3.G.1
3.G.2
Homework for Kindergarten
Homework for First Grade
Homework for Second Grade
Homework for Fourth Grade
Homework for Fifth Grade
Homework for Sixth Grade Math
All artwork is original and created by myself.
Thanks for visiting my store,
Yvonne Crawford
Total Pages 131
Answer Key Not Included
Teaching Duration 1 Year
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Alexander Hamilton
- (0)
- $5.50
Mother Teresa
- (0)
- $5.50
Donald Trump
- (0)
- $5.50
Popular paid resources
EASTER NUMBER SENSE BUNDLE
- 4 Resources
- $7.04
EASTER SUBTRACTION SCOOT
- (0)
- $3.52
St Patrick's Day Counting, Missing Numbers, More than/Fewer than Presentation and Worksheets YR/KS1
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
Santa Transformations GCSE
- (1)
- FREE
Ready to Print in Spanish - Free Halloween Edition/ Literacy
- (1)
- FREE
Halloween Math Puzzles for Middle School
- (0)
- $2.00
Updated resources
St. Patrick's Day Theme: Presentation, Worksheets/Activities - Counting, Numbers, more/fewer than
- (0)
- $3.00
Easter Maths PowerPoint Quiz Year 5/6
- (1)
- 20% off$7.04$5.63
Easter : Easter Quiz 2018
- (15)
- $4.23