PRODUCT DESCRIPTION



Homework for Third Grade includes 120 worksheets that you can use throughout the school year to practice their skills according to the Common Core State Standards for the third grade. Each worksheet includes problems that will help your students work on their skills in both mathematics and English language arts. Common Core Standards are clearly labeled on each math and language arts activty.



The Common Core worksheets can be used in the following ways:

As take-home homework assignments

As morning work, bell work or other in-class assignment

As an introduction to specific Common Core skills

As a daily review of Common Core skills learned

As end-of-year review worksheets



Common Core Standards covered:

Literacy:

3.RL.1

3.RF.3

3.RF.4

3.W.2

3.L.1

3.L.2

3.L.3

3.L.4

3.L.5

3.L.6



Math:

3.OA.1

3.OA.2

3.OA.3

3.OA.4

3.OA.5

3.OA.6

3.OA.7

3.OA.8

3.OA.9

3.NBT.1

3.NBT.2

3.NBT.3

3.NF.1

3.NF.2

3.NF.3

3.MD.1

3.MD.2

3.MD.3

3.MD.4

3.MD.5

3.MD.6

3.MD.7

3.MD.8

3.G.1

3.G.2



Homework for Kindergarten



Homework for First Grade



Homework for Second Grade



Homework for Fourth Grade



Homework for Fifth Grade



Homework for Sixth Grade Math



All artwork is original and created by myself.



Thanks for visiting my store,

Yvonne Crawford

Total Pages 131

Answer Key Not Included

Teaching Duration 1 Year