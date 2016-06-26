PRODUCT DESCRIPTION

Homework for Third Grade includes 120 worksheets that you can use throughout the school year to practice their skills according to the Common Core State Standards for the third grade. Each worksheet includes problems that will help your students work on their skills in both mathematics and English language arts. Common Core Standards are clearly labeled on each math and language arts activty.

The Common Core worksheets can be used in the following ways:
As take-home homework assignments
As morning work, bell work or other in-class assignment
As an introduction to specific Common Core skills
As a daily review of Common Core skills learned
As end-of-year review worksheets

Common Core Standards covered:
Literacy:
3.RL.1
3.RF.3
3.RF.4
3.W.2
3.L.1
3.L.2
3.L.3
3.L.4
3.L.5
3.L.6

Math:
3.OA.1
3.OA.2
3.OA.3
3.OA.4
3.OA.5
3.OA.6
3.OA.7
3.OA.8
3.OA.9
3.NBT.1
3.NBT.2
3.NBT.3
3.NF.1
3.NF.2
3.NF.3
3.MD.1
3.MD.2
3.MD.3
3.MD.4
3.MD.5
3.MD.6
3.MD.7
3.MD.8
3.G.1
3.G.2

Total Pages 131
Answer Key Not Included
Teaching Duration 1 Year

