PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
Interactive Writing and Grammar Notebook for Fifth Grade - 168 pages!
This writing and language notebook is completely hands-on and interactive. Each chapter in this interactive writing journal includes a divider for the standard that is covered in the chapter, a hands-on activity for students to put in their writing and language notebooks, and at least one page that you can use as an assessment or as a worksheet for additional practice. In addition, each chapter has a page of graphics that your students can color, cut out, and paste into their writing and language notebooks. There are also pictures of children using this notebook to give you ideas about how to set up your Common Core writing and language notebooks.
All Common Core writing and language standards for 5th grade are covered in this book.
Topics covered:
Writing Opinions
Writing Informative Texts
Writing Narratives
Producing Writing
Developing Writing
Publishing Writing
Research Projects
Gathering Information
Finding Evidence
Writing Routinely
English Grammar
Capitalization, Punctuation, and Spelling
Knowledge of Language
Word Meanings
Word Relationships
Using Words and Phrases
Make sure to look at the preview for more details about this fun and interactive way to teach writing and language skills in your classroom!
***
***
Total Pages 168
Answer Key Not Included
Teaching Duration 1 Year
Created: Jun 27, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
