Students will have opportunity to choose and research one of 13 important events that have occurred over the last 25 years in the United States and the World. Examples: September 11th, Dot.com boom, Great Recession. Students will be analyzing the impact and the ramifications these events had on they had on history. For my 8th grade class I gave them 2.5 hours of class time to research and create a presentation, I then had students introduce and present their topic to the class. In total the project took about 3.5 hours of class time.
Provided in this project outline with guided questions and a grading rubric.

$3.25

Buy nowSave for later
  • The-Modern-World-Project.docx

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 15, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

docx, 261 KB

The-Modern-World-Project

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades