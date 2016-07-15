Students will have opportunity to choose and research one of 13 important events that have occurred over the last 25 years in the United States and the World. Examples: September 11th, Dot.com boom, Great Recession. Students will be analyzing the impact and the ramifications these events had on they had on history. For my 8th grade class I gave them 2.5 hours of class time to research and create a presentation, I then had students introduce and present their topic to the class. In total the project took about 3.5 hours of class time.

Provided in this project outline with guided questions and a grading rubric.