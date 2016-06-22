Let's Move Some Stuff!!!



The PE Manipulative Stations and Task Cards Mega Bundle is a collection of 5 physical education products involving 10 essential elementary PE manipulative apparatus. The products inside this Mega bundle include the following individual sets:



PE Manipulative Stations and Task Cards- “Beachballs and Balloons”



PE Manipulative Stations and Task Cards- “Beanbags and Juggling Scarves”



PE Manipulative Stations and Task Cards- “Hula Hoops and Pool Noodles”



PE Manipulative Stations and Task Cards- “Scooter Boards and Paddles/Rackets”



PE Manipulative Stations and Task Cards- “Short and Long Jump Ropes”



Each of the above products is a comprehensive grouping of stations signs, task cards, cue cards, and an assessment exit slip. Together, these items provide you with a practical tool to help your students understand, articulate and apply the basic fundamental cues for successful PE manipulative skill development. The skills learned through these stations will allow the students to perform better in PE lead up games in a variety of sports and other PE-based activities.



The stations can be easily set up in your gym, classroom or outside playing area, using basic equipment most physical education teachers or elementary/middle schools would have in their storage closet. Each station was created to provide multiple skill development situations with students working “alone” or with “partners”. Each individual skill station product includes Manipulative Skill Cue Cards for student reference and an optional Assessment Exit Slip for a student check of the cognitive understanding of the lesson outcomes.



These PE Manipulative Stations and Task Cards are ideal for PE teachers to reinforce teaching cues in a sport-based units or can be used as a diversion from a regiment of PE fitness activities. Classroom teachers could also use individual stations and task cards inside their classrooms (perhaps as a reward) or outside in a playing area such as a playground or paved area. The PE Manipulative Stations and Task Card Mega Bundle has been designed for Kindergarten through 6th grade students.

