This bundle is perfect for Halloween. There are two games; making 5, and rhyming. In teams students have to figure out which bats, ghosts, or witches rhyme or make 5. If they are correct they are awarded points. The team with the most points wins. There are 15 questions per game. There are also 3 game boards bats, ghosts, or witches.



Get this bundle and save 25%.



Included are:

1) Halloween Making 5 PowerPoint Game

2) Halloween Rhyming PowerPoint Game



Game Compatibility:

This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.



*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.



