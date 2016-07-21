Sight Words Fluency and Word Work. Building sight word fluency just became easier!

Sight words are words that appear frequently in most of the text children read, but can't easily be sounded out. Learning them helps students become more confident readers.

This resource combines both sight word fluency and word work, so that your students/child will not only practice the sight words by reading, they will also practice writing and spelling one new sight word at a time.

This Sight Words Fluency and Word Work includes:
-40 Dolch and Fry pre-primer sight words (price tags). I've also included blank tags.
-52 Dolch and Fry primer sight words (price tags). I've also included blank tags.
-220 Dolch Sight Words Fluency Passage (with and without numbers). The passage is four pages in length.
-fluency skills checklist
-fluency progress chart
-Dolch pre-primer word work (bonus: students learn coin counting skills)
-Dolch primer word work (bonus: students learn coin counting skills)
-weekly assessments for pre-primer and primer sight words (the assessments are broken down by sets - eight sight words per set)
-answer keys included for the assessments

The following words are included in this bundle:
Dolch and Fry Pre-Primer:
Set #1
a, and, away, big, blue, can, come, down

Set #2
find, for, funny, go, help, here, I, in

Set #3
is, it, jump, little, look make, me, my

Set #4
not, one, play, red, run, said, see, the

Set #5
three, to, two, up, we, where, yellow, you

Dolch and Fry Primer:
Set #1
all, am, are, at, ate, be, black, brown

Set #2
but, came, did, do, eat, four, get, good

Set #3
have, he, into, like, must, new, no, now

Set #4
on, our, out, please, pretty, ran, ride, saw

Set #5
say, she, so, soon, that, there, they, this

Set #6
too, under, want, was, well, went, what, white

Set #7
who, will, with, yes

Finally, this resource will have your students/child recognizing and counting coins in no time.

Enjoy!

Thanks for taking the time to stop by my store!

Ms. Blajic

