Spring Common Core Math Puzzles for the third grade.



Are your students bored of doing the same old math problems? Try this book that has unique types of math puzzles with a Spring theme. All puzzles are Common Core Aligned for the 3rd grade.



Math Stories - Math Stories combine reading and mathematics in a fun and silly way! Until you solve the math problems, you'll never know how the story goes. (multiplication - 3.OA.7)



Bubble Math - Compare the fractions and discover a picture hidden in the bubbles. (comparing fractions, 3.NF.3d)



Picture Math - Draw a picture using equal parts of your imagination and math. (subtraction, 3.NBT.2)



Math Grid Puzzles - Draw different items onto a grid depending on the answers to the math problems. (multiplication, 3.OA.7)



Math Number Search - Solve some addition and subtraction problems, then search for them in a grid full of numbers (addition and subtraction of 3 digit numbers, 3.NBT.2).



Answer key is included!



This can also be used as a review for 4th grade.



Spring Bundle for 3rd Grade Endless - comes with a 25% discount!



All graphics are originals and designed by myself.



Thanks for looking at my products,

Yvonne Crawford

Total Pages 32

Answer Key Included

Teaching Duration N/A