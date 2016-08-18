The Ultimate Music Teacher Gradebook has all the information you need to keep track of your general music classes (K-6) at a glance! Assessments, Seating Plans, Standards, Student Tracking, Planning and More - All on Two Pages!



Everything is included in EDITABLE PowerPoint format so you can personalize and print the documents to fit your exact needs.



♪ Seating charts for every class you teach

♪ Record grades under editable assessment categories. You can even track performance by color (great for Recorder Karate!)

♪ Select national core standards (Grades K-6 included) that have been taught or assessed. You can add your own custom standards to the template.

♪ Make quick notes of lessons that have been taught each week or where you left off with each class.

♪ Keep track of whose turn it is to play special instruments

♪ Import entire class lists with the included Class List Converter for Microsoft Excel.



Printing and personalization tips are included.

Requires Microsoft PowerPoint (and Microsoft Excel for the optional class list import feature). PC Required; not for use on Macs. Single user license. Not for commercial use.