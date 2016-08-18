The Ultimate Music Teacher Gradebook has all the information you need to keep track of your general music classes (K-6) at a glance! Assessments, Seating Plans, Standards, Student Tracking, Planning and More - All on Two Pages!
Everything is included in EDITABLE PowerPoint format so you can personalize and print the documents to fit your exact needs.
♪ Seating charts for every class you teach
♪ Record grades under editable assessment categories. You can even track performance by color (great for Recorder Karate!)
♪ Select national core standards (Grades K-6 included) that have been taught or assessed. You can add your own custom standards to the template.
♪ Make quick notes of lessons that have been taught each week or where you left off with each class.
♪ Keep track of whose turn it is to play special instruments
♪ Import entire class lists with the included Class List Converter for Microsoft Excel.
Feedback on this Resource
♥ Fantastic!!! This is perfect for keeping track of grades/assessments in the elementary music classroom! I like that you have detailed and easy instructions on how to import student lists into this. It will save me so much time being able to download a classlist and importing it into this! EASY and extremely useful! Thank you so much for this resource!!!
♥ This is a great organizational tool!!
♥ This is a great resource! I can see how this will help me track data better for each standard.
♥ I love the documentation area with the new music standards. This is color coded and I can focus easily on them. Thank you!
♥ This is so valuable for my school this year. Thank you!
Printing and personalization tips are included.
Requires Microsoft PowerPoint (and Microsoft Excel for the optional class list import feature). PC Required; not for use on Macs. Single user license. Not for commercial use.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 18, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you.
Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 24%
