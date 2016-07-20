Common core aligned worksheets and activities for Houghton Mifflin 2.2 Theme 4 stories;
1. Officer Buckle and Gloria,
2. Ant, and
3. The Great Ball Game.
This a bundle of three separate student workbooks.
1. Officer Buckle and Gloria has two vocabulary activities (6 words each) which focus on using a combination of dictionary skills and context clues, ten comprehension questions/activities with a focus on Bloom's Taxonomy, a sequencing activity, a summarizing activity, a drawing conclusions introductory activity, a a drawing conclusions practice activity, vocabulary puzzle, a create a welcome poster template and a create a safety tip bulletin board template. (14 pages of activities)
Included in this purchase is a BONUS: Officer Buckle and Gloria Sequence and Summarize sentence strips activity and poster.
2. Ant has two vocabulary activities (6 words each) which focus on using a combination of dictionary skills and context clues, a KWL chart, ten comprehension questions/activities with a focus on Bloom's Taxonomy, a sequencing activity, a main idea/supporting details activity, a synonym activity, an antonym activity, a vocabulary crossword puzzle, a cloze reading activity, an informational reading activity "Insect or Arachnid", and a categorizing and classifying activity. (13 pages of activities)
3. The Great Ball Game has two vocabulary activities (6 words each) which focus on using a combination of dictionary skills and context clues, ten comprehension questions (3 pages) with a focus on Bloom's Taxonomy, a sequencing activity, a summarizing activity, three cause and effect activities, a vocabulary puzzle, a bats versus birds informational reading with a Venn Diagram, and a create a comic activity. Two templates are included for use with a suggested collage activity. (13 pages of activities).
Included in this purchase is a BONUS: The Great Ball Game Sequence and Summarize sentence strips activity and poster.
The preview provides a good overview of the product including Common Core standards.
Sequence and summarize activities will be added to this bundle later at no price increase.
Answer keys are included.
Updated in Mar 2016.
Resources included (3)
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 20, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
