Theorists have spent a lot of time researching children so that we can better understand them. What can these theorists teach us? Student will also do a short observation in the Early Childhood Education Training Center.
-All of the necessary components are incorporated into this lesson plan including resources, supplies, and specific instructions for activities, supplies, setting up, and student directed information.

-Look for the unit 1 day 6 power point and activities that support this lesson plan.
______________________________________________________
Remember to follow me on TES and also on Instagram: @stajohnsonFACS, Twitter: @stajohnsonFACS, Facebook: Stacy Stajohnsonfacs, and Pinterest: HappyteachingFACS

$2.75

Buy nowSave for later
  • CD-d6-theorist-and-development.docx

About this resource

Info

Created: Oct 22, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Lesson Plan

docx, 584 KB

CD-d6-theorist-and-development

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades