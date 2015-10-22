Theorists have spent a lot of time researching children so that we can better understand them. What can these theorists teach us? Student will also do a short observation in the Early Childhood Education Training Center.
-All of the necessary components are incorporated into this lesson plan including resources, supplies, and specific instructions for activities, supplies, setting up, and student directed information.
-Look for the unit 1 day 6 power point and activities that support this lesson plan.
Created: Oct 22, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
