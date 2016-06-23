Don’t you have students that struggle with describing a person and/or an object that is right in front of them with appropriate detail? In this activity, students practice their descriptive writing skills by seeing their described avatar re-created by another student on the iPad. Students will be provided with an extensive word bank to help them describe these fun avatars.

*Fun and engaging* *Great literacy center activity* *Great ESL Activity* *Great end of year activity* *Print, laminate, cut* *Provides you with fun avatars* *Evaluation sheets* *Word bank* *Teacher Manual* *User-friendly ipad app**

