Don’t you have students that struggle with describing a person and/or an object that is right in front of them with appropriate detail? In this activity, students practice their descriptive writing skills by seeing their described avatar re-created by another student on the iPad. Students will be provided with an extensive word bank to help them describe these fun avatars.
*Fun and engaging* *Great literacy center activity* *Great ESL Activity* *Great end of year activity* *Print, laminate, cut* *Provides you with fun avatars* *Evaluation sheets* *Word bank* *Teacher Manual* *User-friendly ipad app**
Created: Jun 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
School licence
