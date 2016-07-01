St. Patrick's Day Reading Passages - Close Reading contains four stories for your students to read, contemplate, and discuss for St. Patrick's Day and the month of March. In this product you will find:



A Discussion Guide to help you lead a discussion about the stories with your students.

A Close Reading Short Stories handout to help your students read and comprehend each text.

Four two-page stories, including vocabulary to look up and learn, questions for contemplation and discussion, and a space for taking notes.

A New Word Log for students to use to keep track of the new words they have learned through these stories.



Stories included:



The Pot of Gold

A Trip to Ireland

The Irish Dance

The Leprechaun’s Parade



Close Reading is a central focus of the Common Core State Standards (CCSS). Students learn to immerse themselves in the text, think about what the author is saying, and pick out important details in the text in a methodical way.



I really appreciate your purchase, and I hope your students enjoy the stories! Happy St. Patrick’s Day!



All graphics are original and created by myself.



Yvonne Crawford

Total Pages 27

Answer Key N/A

Teaching Duration N/A