These kindergarten subtraction BIG Fish, Little Fish math activities are a great way for students to practice subtraction. Students will pick a BIG fish, and a little fish, then use the subtraction mat to help them subtract the two numbers. There are also extra math activities to help students with subtraction. A perfect way to introduce subtraction in kindergarten.
Differentiated Instruction:
There are two fishing games that build on one another. The first game students practice subtraction. Numbers from 10-0. The second game students practice subtraction. Numbers from 20-0.
Product Includes:
• Teacher Lesson Plan
•Big Fish, Little Fish Math Subtraction Game #1 (game mat, big fish, little fish, answer cards)
•Big Fish, Little Fish Math Subtraction Game #2 (game mat, big fish, little fish, answer cards)
• Make Your Own Fish Bowl: Empty Fish Bowl, Blank Fish, and Blank Circles
• My Big Fish, Little Fish Subtraction Book: Title Pages, and Book Pages
Thank you for purchasing a product from Early Core Learning!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 4, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Ten Frame Counting PowerPoint Game
- (0)
- $3.50
Penguin Theme Classroom Jobs
- (0)
- $3.50
Farm Theme Classroom Jobs
- (0)
- $3.50
Popular paid resources
Doubles and Halves Word Problems
- (14)
- $4.23
GO FISH game. Shapes
- (0)
- $3.00
Dinosaur 1 More 1 Less
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
Simple Online Number Bonds application
- (1)
- FREE
Supporting Early Maths at Home
- (1)
- FREE
Addie the Alien - Visual Aids for Math Language
- (6)
- FREE
Updated resources
Key Stage 1 Maths Workbook
- (0)
- $4.93
Dinosaur 1 More 1 Less
- (0)
- $4.23
GO FISH game. Shapes
- (0)
- $3.00