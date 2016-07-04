These kindergarten subtraction BIG Fish, Little Fish math activities are a great way for students to practice subtraction. Students will pick a BIG fish, and a little fish, then use the subtraction mat to help them subtract the two numbers. There are also extra math activities to help students with subtraction. A perfect way to introduce subtraction in kindergarten.

Differentiated Instruction:
There are two fishing games that build on one another. The first game students practice subtraction. Numbers from 10-0. The second game students practice subtraction. Numbers from 20-0.

Product Includes:
• Teacher Lesson Plan
•Big Fish, Little Fish Math Subtraction Game #1 (game mat, big fish, little fish, answer cards)
•Big Fish, Little Fish Math Subtraction Game #2 (game mat, big fish, little fish, answer cards)
• Make Your Own Fish Bowl: Empty Fish Bowl, Blank Fish, and Blank Circles
• My Big Fish, Little Fish Subtraction Book: Title Pages, and Book Pages

