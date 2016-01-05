Thematic unit includes:

- Weekly Planning Webs

- Weekly Developmental Goals

- 1 month of hands-on developmentally appropriate activities for all learning areas (Math, Science, Circle Time, Transitions, Dramatic Play area, Fingerplays, Cooking Ideas, Game Play) on Winter including each of the following:

- Snow and Winter (week #1)

- Winter Animals and Color Blue (week #2)

- Winter Sports and Clothing (week #3)

- Hibernation and Rectangle Shape (week #4)



Curriculum Areas Covered: Math, Science, Creative Arts, Language and Literacy, Social Studies, Physical Health and Development



Unit is aligned to the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) and Connecticut's Early Learning and Development standards.



Hands-on activities using inexpensive, easy-to-find materials that emphasize learning by doing and independence.

Perfect for center-based and family/group daycare programs for toddlers and preschoolers.



All activities were developed by a veteran toddler & preschool teacher with 20 years of experience in early childhood education. Activities were carefully designed and revised over the years to meet the needs of all children.



Be sure to check out our other products! For more information, follow us on Facebook and at www.littlehandsbusyminds.org.