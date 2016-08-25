Always answering the same questions from your students? Post visual answers to these questions on the board so that students’ questions can be answered quickly and in a streamlined fashion!



How can I use it?:

-to post on the board during class or partner activities



Who is it for?:

-World Language educators



Includes:

-detailed instructions and ideas for use

-5 pages of content

-questions about where, with whom, and with what materials students can use

-visual answers to these questions in the target language